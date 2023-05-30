Cedars-Sinai opens LGBTQ-designated health center

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai has opened a designated center for LGBTQ health, according to a May 30 news release.

It will house six board-certified physicians who specialize in primary care, pediatrics, transgender surgery, reconstructive surgery and anal cancer screening. The physicians all lead research in the LGBTQ healthcare space and are currently accepting and seeing new patients, according to the release.

The center's opening is part of an effort from Cedars-Sinai to provide a safe and inclusive space for individuals in this population to receive a variety of healthcare services. It is equipped with gender-neutral bathrooms, exam gowns and spaces to ensure privacy during exams. Clinicians are also trained to ask each patient upon check-in what their preferred pronouns are.