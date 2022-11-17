Boston Children's hospital receives another bomb threat

Boston Children's Hospital received another bomb threat Nov. 16, which led to some of the building being evacuated, Mass Live reported.

The bomb threat was called in around 10:30 a.m. and the building deemed safe around noon, a Boston police spokesperson told Mass Live.

This is only the latest of threats made to the hospital. In August, Boston Children's became the target of online right-wing activists because of its Gender Multispecialty Service program, the first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program in the nation, according to the article.

Conservative social media accounts have claimed the program performs gender-affirming surgeries, such as hysterectomies, on children. The hospital said those assertions had no factual basis.

At least two people have been arrested for allegedly calling in past bomb threats to the hospital. Jonathan Marron, MD, a physician at the hospital, tweeted that it's unclear whether the latest threat was related.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Boston Children's Hospital for comment and will update this article when more information is available.