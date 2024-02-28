World's best cardiology hospitals, per Newsweek

Seven of the top 10 cardiology hospitals in the world are based in the U.S., according to Newsweek's 2024 "World's Best Hospitals" list.

Newsweek partnered with Statista for the ranking of hospitals across 30 countries and 12 specialties. Three hundred hospitals made the list for oncology. Hospital scores were based on online surveys of tens of thousands of experts, accreditation data, and a patient reporting outcome measures survey.

Here are the top 10 hospitals for cardiology around the world:

Mayo Clinic-Rochester (Minn.)

Cleveland Clinic-Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

Massachusetts General Hospital-Corrigan Minehan Heart Center (Boston)

Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

AP-HP - Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière (Paris)

Royal Brompton Hospital (London)

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)