NewYork-Presbyterian, Weill Cornell Medicine names chief of cardiology

Jonathan Weinsaft, MD, has been appointed chief of the Greenberg Division of Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, both based in New York City, effective July 1.

In his role, Dr. Weinsaft will serve as a leader in scientific and technological innovation in cardiology, grow the division's research programs, and train and mentor junior faculty and fellows, according to a June 14 school press release. He succeeds Bruce Lerman, MD, who led the division since 1995.

Dr. Weinsaft joined Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in 2005. He is currently director of the non-invasive cardiac imaging program at the centers, as well as a professor of atherosclerosis, lipid research and medicine in radiology.