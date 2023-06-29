Florida children's hospital taps chief of cardiovascular surgery

Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists tapped Joseph Forbess, MD, as chief of the section of cardiovascular surgery.

Dr. Forbess will also lead the Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Heart Institute alongside Lourdes Prieto, MD, chief of the section of cardiology, according to a June 28 hospital press release.

Dr. Forbess, a pediatric cardiovascular surgeon, most recently worked as a professor of surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and surgical director of the Children's Heart Program at University of Maryland Children's Hospital, both based in Baltimore.

