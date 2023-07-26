Florida cardiology center settles in whistleblower lawsuit

A false claims lawsuit from a former employee of the Florida-based Orlando Heart & Vascular Center has been settled, according to court documents published July 20.

The employee, Jessica Els, had previously raised allegations that the cardiology center was filing false Medicare billing claims.

Terms of the settlement outlined in the July 20 order from Judge Daniel Irick state that the Orlando Heart & Vascular Center must turn over a copy of its eMDs database — where the information in question is stored — for inspection.

A previous ruling had outlined that the cardiology center needed to turn over documents by May 14, 2023, however documents state that "despite these orders, defendant OHVC [had] still not fully responded" when the date came.