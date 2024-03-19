Endeavor Health to move open-heart surgeries to new heart institute

Evanston, Ill.-based Endeavor Health is discontinuing open-heart surgeries at two hospitals as it plans to open a cardiovascular institute at another of its hospitals in May. Once open, all heart surgeries will take place at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, Ill., The Evanston RoundTable reported March 18.

The health system received approval from the Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board March 12 to stop providing open-heart surgeries at Evanston (Ill.) Hospital and Highland Park (Ill.) Hospital. The two hospitals will still treat patients with emergency heart conditions and, if necessary, stabilize them to be transferred to the Glenbrook campus, officials told the news outlet.

"They will also continue to offer echocardiograms, stress testing and advanced cardiology imaging," a spokesperson for Endeavor told the news outlet.

The transition is part of Endeavor Health's larger strategy to house speciality services in one hospital.

"[This] is an example of how specialization for complex conditions leads to better outcomes," a spokesperson said. "Centralizing our most complex cardiac services also enables more efficient utilization of our resources, both in terms of staffing and medical facilities, ensuring the highest quality of patient care."

Endeavor Health was formed through a merger between NorthShore University HealthSystem and Edward-Elmhurst Health in 2022.