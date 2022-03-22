Deaths from tears in this artery are rising: 6 notes

The death rate for patients with a tear in a major artery coming out of the heart, known as aortic dissection, has been rising the past decade, especially among women and Black adults, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found.

Researchers used data from the CDC and a national death certificate database to analyze aortic dissection death rates in the U.S. from 1999 to 2019. Their findings were published March 18.

Six key findings: