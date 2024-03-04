Columbia launches $50M pediatric heart center

New York City-based Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons launched its $50 million pediatric cardiovascular innovation center.

The center, named the Garrett Isaac Neubauer Center for Cardiovascular Innovation, was supported by a $15 million gift from Lawrence Neubauer and support from Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian, according to a Feb. 29 system news release. The center will be led by Christopher Petit, MD, chief of the division of pediatric cardiology, and Emile Bacha, MD, chief of the division of cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgery.

The services will focus on treating patients with congenital heart disease, including research on why the disease develops in some infants, measure outcomes following surgery and interventions, and recruit the next generation of pediatric cardiology experts.