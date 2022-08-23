8 cardiologists on the move

Eight cardiologists who have stepped into new roles or stepped down since Aug. 15:

Adetola Ladejobi, MD; Lynda Otalvaro, MD; and Sarah Rosanel, MD, have joined the cardiac and vascular institute at Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

Medical claims auditor MedReview has named Michael Menen, MD, its new chief medical officer. Dr. Menen is the former CMO of Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian, Va.

William Roberts, MD, is stepping down due to health concerns after 40 years as editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Cardiology, he said in a letter published in the journal. Subhash Banerjee, MD, is acting as interim editor-in-chief.

Cleveland Clinic Weston (Fla.) has named David Baran, MD, as head of advanced heart failure, transplant and mechanical circulatory support.

CHI Health Nebraska Heart in Lincoln appointed Rick Thompson, MD, its new president Aug. 15. Dr. Thompson will continue to care for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.