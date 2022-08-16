CHI Health Nebraska Heart names Dr. Rick Thompson president

CHI Health Nebraska Heart in Lincoln appointed Rick Thompson, MD, its new president Aug. 15. His appointment is effective immediately.

Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon, according to an email shared with Becker's. He has been practicing in the Lincoln community for 12 years, most recently at Bryan Heart in the city. Dr. Thompson has performed more than 3,000 heart surgeries and 2,000 lung surgeries.

"When I came to Nebraska in 2011, I recognized CHI Health Nebraska Heart as a premier hospital for cardiac surgery and cardiac care," Dr. Thompson said in the release. "Having the opportunity to lead this team while also continuing to care for patients is an honor."