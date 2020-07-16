6 cardiologists on the move

These six cardiologists joined new practices, received new appointments or retired in the last four weeks:

1. Carl Bastien, MD, joined Albany (N.Y.) Associates in Cardiology, a practice of St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates, a multispecialty medical group.



2. Heritage Valley Heart & Vascular Center in Beaver added Stephen D'Auria, MD to its staff.



3. Madan L. Gupta, MD, a cardiologist at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, Ill., is retiring after 47 years of service.



4. Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., welcomed Tracy Hagerty, MD, to Northwestern Cardiology, a local collaborative effort between the hospital and the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.



5. Dr. Chinedu Agela Igwe joined Sharon (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Steward Medical Group, which includes more than 1,700 providers practicing across 11 states.



6. Rome (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital named Russell Silverman, MD, CMO.



