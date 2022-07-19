5 cardiologists on the move

Five cardiologists who have stepped into new roles, left their current positions or retired since July 1:

The American College of Cardiology named Melvin Echols, MD, its new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer July 7. His appointment was effective July 18.

Interventional cardiologist Lena Awar, MD, has joined St. Bernards HeartCare Center in Jonesboro, Ark., according to a July 18 report from NEA Report.

Cardiothoracic surgeons Alan Wolfe, MD, and Dan Winston, MD, are leaving the Northeast Georgia Health System's Georgia Heart Institute in Gainesville after a combined run of 32 years, The Times reported July 1.

Richard Ha, MD, has retired after 43 years of serving as a cardiologist at Blessing Health System's Hannibal (Mo.) Clinic.