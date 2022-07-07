ACC taps Dr. Melvin Echols as chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer

The American College of Cardiology named Melvin Echols, MD, its new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer July 7. His appointment is effective July 18.

Dr. Echols is currently an associate professor of cardiovascular disease at Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine and is program director for the cardiovascular disease fellowship. He is also a practicing cardiologist specializing in heart failure, bringing more than a decade of experience as a clinical investigator to the role.

"As both a cardiologist and a cardiovascular disparities researcher, Dr. Echols brings a deep understanding of the profession, as well as demonstrated success in effectively advancing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and driving cultural change — competencies that will undoubtedly ensure we are able to deliver on our strategic diversity, equity and inclusion goals now and into the future," said Cathleen Gates, CEO of the American College of Cardiology.