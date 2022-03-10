10 recent heart study findings

Here are five cardiology-related studies published by Becker's since Feb. 1, starting with the most recent:

1. Polycystic ovary syndrome is closely linked to heart and circulatory health, according to an Apple Women's Health study released March 1.

2. Bacteria can attach and feed on cholesterol crystals, which can lead to the development of heart inflammation, a recent study published in PLOS ONE found.

3. Women with high blood pressure during pregnancy may face double the risk of kidney disease several years after giving birth, a study recently published in the journal Hypertension found.

4. Assisted reproductive technology, which refers to common fertility treatments, may lead to increased risks of vascular and pregnancy complications, a study published Feb. 22 in the Journal of the American Heart Association found.

5. Social isolation and loneliness may increase the risk of heart disease by as much as 27 percent among older women, according to findings recently published in JAMA.

6. Patients with COVID-19 vaccine-associated heart inflammation had less functional impairment and less extensive myocardial abnormalities than people infected with the virus, a study published Feb. 15 in Radiology found.

7. More than half of women ages 20 to 44 who gave birth in the U.S. in 2019 had at least one cardiovascular risk factor, according to a study published Feb. 14 in Circulation.

8. Nearly 20 percent of Americans in 2011 did not have timely access to acute stroke care. Since then, stroke care access has improved significantly, according to a research letter based on 2019 data published Feb. 9 in JAMA.

9. The rate of intracerebral hemorrhage strokes has increased 11 percent over the last decade in people under 65, a study published Feb. 3 in the Journal of the American Heart Association found.

10. Blood pressure spikes, or hypertensive crises, hospitalizations nearly doubled in the U.S. from 2002 to 2014, a study published Jan. 27 in the Journal of the American Heart Association found.