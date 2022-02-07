ICH strokes increasing among adults under 65: 3 study findings 

Listen
The rate of intracerebral hemorrhage strokes has increased 11 percent over the last decade in people under 65, a study published Feb. 3 in the Journal of the American Heart Association found.
Intracerebral hemorrhage strokes are the second most common type of stroke and occur when blood vessels in the brain rupture.
Researchers analyzed nationwide data from 803,230 intracerebral hemorrhage hospitalizations to calculate the rate of ICH over five consecutive three-year periods, from 2004 to 2018.
Three key findings:
- There was an 11 percent increase in the rate of strokes among U.S. adults, with the incidences increasing at a faster rate for adults under age 65 compared to those 75 and older.
- The annual incidence rate of intracerebral hemorrhage strokes per 100,000 was 23.15 percent.
- Among those who experienced the strokes, the percentage with high blood pressure also rose, from 74.5 percent to 86.4 percent over the study period.