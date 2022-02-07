ICH strokes increasing among adults under 65: 3 study findings 

The rate of intracerebral hemorrhage strokes has increased 11 percent over the last decade in people under 65, a study published Feb. 3 in the Journal of the American Heart Association found.

Intracerebral hemorrhage strokes are the second most common type of stroke and occur when blood vessels in the brain rupture.

Researchers analyzed nationwide data from 803,230 intracerebral hemorrhage hospitalizations to calculate the rate of ICH over five consecutive three-year periods, from 2004 to 2018.

Three key findings: