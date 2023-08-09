10 fastest, slowest hospitals for transferring acute coronary intervention patients

Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg, Ind., has the fastest median time to transfer a patient to another facility for acute coronary intervention, CMS found.

CMS collected provider-level data for measures of cataract surgery outcome, colonoscopy follow-up, heart attack care, emergency department care, preventive care, and pregnancy and delivery care.

Becker's compiled data for patients who come to the hospital with heart attack or chest pain symptoms and the median time in minutes for patients to be transferred to another hospital for acute coronary intervention. Here are the hospitals with the fastest and slowest median times:

Fastest median transfer times

1. Decatur County Memorial Hospital (Greensburg, Ind.): 20 minutes





2. Habersham County Medical Center (Demorest, Ga.): 23 minutes





3. Schneck Medical Center (Seymour, Ind.): 24 minutes





4. Union Hospital Clinton (Ind.): 26 minutes





5. Herrin (Ill.) Hospital: 27 minutes





5. Ascension Seton Highland Lakes (Burnet, Texas): 27 minutes





7. Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital (Lincoln, Ill.): 28 minutes





8. Homestead (Fla.) Hospital: 29 minutes





9. West Kendall Baptist Hospital (Miami): 29 minutes





10. Clark Regional Medical Center (Winchester, Ky.): 29 minutes







Slowest median transfer times

1. Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital: 416 minutes





2. St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center (Phoenix): 406 minutes





3. Ennis (Texas) Regional Medical Center: 283 minutes





4. Santiam Hospital (Stayton, Ore.): 282 minutes





5. Candler Hospital (Savannah, Ga.): 278 minutes





6. Cedar-Sinai Marina Del Rey (Calif.) Hospital: 252 minutes





7. MercyOne Centerville Medical Center (Centerville, Iowa): 219 minutes





8. Viera Hospital (Melbourne, Fla.): 194 minutes





8. Bolivar Medical Center (Cleveland, Miss.): 194 minutes





10. Methodist Hospital Union County (Morganfield, Ky.): 186 minutes