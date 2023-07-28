UW Health moves forward with $180M+ expansion

Madison, Wis.-based UW Health approved two expansion projects expected to cost between $180 million and $220 million.

The first project will add a six-story structure and 48 inpatient rooms to Madison, Wis.-based University Hospital. The second project will add 40 recovery rooms and 20 emergency department rooms at East Madison Hospital, according to a July 28 UW Health.

The hospital's board of directors approved $310 million for all costs associated with the project. The construction is expected to be done by 2026.

"Whether it's our emergency rooms, our operating rooms, our hospitals or our outpatient care facilities, they are all very busy today with the challenge of thousands of new patients on the horizon," UW Health COO Peter Newcomer, MD, said in the release. "Through expansions such as those announced today and the 2024 opening of our Eastpark Medical Center, we are excited to meet that challenge."