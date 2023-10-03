UPMC Children's receives $8M gift

Pittsburgh-based UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation received an $8 million donation, its largest gift to date from an individual.

The gift was from the estate of David Duchini, who died in 2007. Mr. Duchini ran a trucking company and wanted his assets to be distributed to philanthropic organizations. The donation will support UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, according to an Oct. 3 UPMC news release.

"For Mr. Duchini, he wanted to take care of his family, friends, and of course make a philanthropic impact. After our discussion of his values, we decided that UPMC Children's was a clear choice. Nationally renowned, with innovations and breakthroughs, the overall care at UPMC Children's is unparalleled. Mr. Duchini would be proud of this gift and the future it will create for countless children," Helene Naftali, Mr. Duchini's financial advisor, said in the news release.