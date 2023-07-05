University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center opens sports medicine, maternity units

Cleveland-based University Hospitals has opened the sports medicine and maternity units at its Beachwood, Ohio-based Ahuja Medical Center, cleveland.com reported July 4.

The units are part of a $236 million expansion project at the hospital that began in 2021.

The UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute expansion includes six sports rehabilitation exam rooms, 10 treatment stations, 16 sports clinic rooms and a 45-yard sports performance football training field, according to the report.

The Steve and Loree Potash Women & Newborn Center offers labor and delivery services, high-risk pregnancy services, two on-site surgical centers and the Richard Horvitz and Erica Hartman-Horvitz Neonatal Unit, according to the report. The center adds nine labor and delivery rooms and 12 special care neonatal rooms.

The expansion also increases the hospital's operating room capacity by 80 percent, adding eight new operating rooms, according to the report. The emergency department is also increasing in size to 43 beds, with 36 treatment rooms, five fast-track rooms and two trauma bays.





