U of Minnesota asks for $80M from state, looks to build new facility

Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota is asking for between $60 million and $80 million from the state to expand its healthcare offerings, the Star Tribune reported Dec. 6.

Through the plan, the university is looking to take greater control over the Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota Medical Center and build a facility on its East Bank campus. University officials noted Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic recently announced a $5 billion expansion and redevelopment plan.

"This news from Mayo really is a new marker of what it takes to deliver world-class care," Myron Frans, the university's senior vice president, said during a meeting with state officials. "We cannot be complacent for the rest of the state."

The university said that increased funding could also help recruit more physicians and researchers. Additionally, the university is asking the state to conduct a feasibility study at current university hospitals, as well as other hospitals throughout the state.