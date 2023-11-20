U of Iowa halfway done with new hospital as costs soar

University of Iowa Health Care is halfway done with its $525 million North Liberty, Iowa-based campus, the Iowa City Press Citizen reported Nov. 20.

The campus, which U of Iowa says will open in 2025, will be the state's only comprehensive academic health center. When finished, the campus will have 84 clinical exam rooms, 12 operating rooms, 14 emergency care rooms and 36 inpatient beds.

When U of Iowa broke ground in August 2021, it projected that the construction would cost $230 million. Since then, the budget increased to $400 million and $525 million.

According to the Press Citizen, the project is designed to help with capacity issues that U of Iowa is experiencing across its system.