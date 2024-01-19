ThedaCare completes $100M modernization

Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare has completed a $100 million project to modernize ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah.

The project, which began in January 2022, included doubling the size of the emergency department, according to a Jan. 18 ThedaCare news release. There are now 20 exam rooms, including specialized rooms for trauma and behavioral health.

Other updates include an additional helipad, enhancing specialized space to care for stroke patients and updating operating rooms to include advanced robotic surgical equipment. The Theda Clark Peters Family Birth Center was also updated.

Another aspect of the project includes creating advanced training opportunities for those who have completed medical school, including residencies, fellowships, internships and other specialty programs, according to the release.

The project was funded in part through donor support through the ThedaCare Foundation-Neenah. The foundation raised more than $15 million from donors and used $25 million in existing assets to provide $40 million toward the $100 million project.