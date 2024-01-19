Texas health system kicks off $900M hospital projects

San Antonio-based University Health broke ground Jan. 18 on its University Health Palo Alto Hospital, the first of two community hospitals planned in a $900 million project.

At a planned cost of $450 million, the five-story hospital will feature 166 beds, a 24/7 emergency department, a neonatal intensive care unit, a labor and delivery unit, advanced technology, and operating rooms, according to a University Health press release shared with Becker's.

The health system also broke ground on a multispecialty healthcare center and its University Health Institute for Public Health in December.

University Health will break ground on the second hospital, the Selma, Texas-based University Health Retama Hospital, in its two-hospital project next month, a spokesperson for University Health said in a statement shared with Becker's.

The University Health Palo Alto Hospital is expected to open some time in 2027, the release said.





