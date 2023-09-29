SSM to rebuild children's hospital

St. Louis-based SSM Health is building a new, state-of-the-art Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

SSM envisions a 14-story building with more than 200 patient beds and larger areas to accommodate families, according to a Sept. 28 news release from the health system. The upgraded facility will also support "expanded and enhanced" services, including a neonatal intensive care unit, intensive care unit, cancer, cardiology and dialysis care.

The hospital currently has about 195 beds and employs more than 200 specialists, according to its website.

The original facility, opened in 1956, was the nation's first free-standing, not-for-profit Catholic children's hospital. It is located near Saint Louis University, which has been a strategic focal point for SSM. The system opened its Saint Louis University Hospital in 2020 and acquired SLUCare Physician Group from the college in 2022.

Construction on the new Cardinal Glennon is expected to wrap by 2027.