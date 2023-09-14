South Carolina hospital looks to raise $6M for new unit

Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Children's Hospital-Upstate is looking to raise $6 million for a new pediatric cancer and blood disorder treatment unit, Greenville Journal reported Sept. 14.

So far, the Inspire Courage campaign has raised $3.8 million. The hospital plans to start construction of the new unit in 2024.

The expanded unit will create nine new rooms for pediatric patients with cancer, bleeding disorders and sickle cell diseases. Hospital officials aim to wrap-up construction two years after breaking ground.

"This specially designed space will better blend family care with clinical care, helping reduce stress and offer a positive healing environment that nourishes the mind, body and soul," said Aniket Saha, MD, the unit's medical director.