South Carolina hospital breaks ground on ER facility

Anderson, S.C.-based AnMed Health has broken ground on a 40,000-square-foot facility in Piedmont, S.C., that will provide emergency care and other services to one of the fastest-growing areas in the region.

In addition to a state-of-the-art emergency department, AnMed Piedmont will include primary care and specialty physician offices, physical therapy, and laboratory and imaging services that include X-ray, CT and ultrasound, according to an Oct. 24 AnMed news release.

The more than $35 million facility is expected to create more than 50 jobs when it opens in early 2025, according to the release.