Residents say New Jersey hospital is leaving them in the dark on expansion plans

Local residents are demanding far greater transparency over the possible expansion of Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center, according to a Sept. 27 patch.com report.

While no formal plans have been submitted, expansion could involve an 11-story building and a six-story parking garage, with further construction on adjacent property, the report said.

Two councilors, including council president Sandi Mayer, were excluded from a Sept. 27 meeting about the project on grounds of a potential conflict of interest. The two live less than 200 feet from the hospital.

Other local residents said there would be major issues including traffic, noise and the blocking of sunlight if the expansion plans go ahead and that these needed to be discussed with the community.

Atlantic Health System, the seven-hospital parent company of Morristown Medical Center, has also previously confirmed the purchase of two separate downtown properties for which the precise use is as yet unclear, the report said.