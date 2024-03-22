Reimagining healthcare with neighborhood hospital investments

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare is leading the way for investment in neighborhood hospitals, also known as micro-hospitals, to provide cost effective, high quality care.

In partnership with Emerus Holdings, a micro-hospital developer, the health system is building three neighborhood hospitals that are all expected to open in 2025.

Micro-hospitals are defined as small-scale inpatient facilities that feature eight to 10 patient beds for observation and admitted short stays.

"The development of the neighborhood hospitals really is a key part of our strategy as we reimagine healthcare," Jennifer Schwartz, chief strategy officer for ChristianaCare, told Becker's. "Keeping care close to home, providing high quality access for those communities that need that."

Each of the three neighborhood hospitals are expected to cost around $10 to $15 million, with the amount subject to change.

One of the hospitals will be on ChristianaCare's West Grove, Pa., campus. The other two will be in Delaware County, Pa., with specific locations not finalized yet.

The three hospitals will be around 20 to 30 miles from each other, with their locations based upon both the community need and where ChristianaCare is looking to grow.

"We focus our work on data and really where was there a need for those emergency services and then complementing it with the limited acute care beds that come with a neighborhood hospital," Ms. Schwartz said.

The addition of the three hospitals will create new community jobs, but Ms. Schwartz said they do not have a specific number just yet. The close proximity of the hospitals will also open up the ability to share healthcare staff and physician services to gain efficiencies.

With neighborhood hospitals and virtual care capabilities a key part of ChristianaCare's growth strategy, the health system plans to continue looking for opportunities to expand.

"That may include additional neighborhood hospitals," Ms. Schwartz said.

For other health systems looking to add neighborhood hospitals to their portfolio, it's important to ensure this care model aligns with their strategy and the communities they serve.

"We lead with population health, we lead with value and so this model fits perfectly with those North Stars," Ms. Schwartz said. "If that's where a health system is looking, I think this is something to explore."