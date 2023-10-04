Regulators greenlight $89M HSHS hospital modernization project

Illinois regulators gave Decatur-based HSHS St. Mary's Hospital approval for an $89 million project that would modernize the hospital's facilities but cut the number of beds, the Herald & Review reported Oct. 3.

The project, expected to be completed by September 2026, will include an up-to-date medical-surgical department, an intensive care unit, operating rooms and recovery stations, and an updated medical office building, according to the report.

It also includes the demolition of much of the main hospital building, a medical building and a walkway that connects the two, according to the report. About 219,000 square feet is set to be demolished.

The overhauled campus will have its medical-surgical beds reduced from 88 to 30 and intensive care beds cut from 14 to six, according to the report.

No jobs are expected to be lost due to the reduction in beds because no reduction in services is intended, according to the report.