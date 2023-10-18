Piedmont breaks ground on $215M hospital expansion

Atlanta-based Piedmont is soon to break ground on a five-story patient tower at its Piedmont Henry Hospital, according to an Oct. 17 Fox5 Atlanta report.

The 96-bed expansion, which will take the Stockbridge, Ga., hospital to 355 total beds, comes at a time when local patient volumes are up following the closure of Wellstar Health System's Atlanta Medical Center, the report said.

Three additional operating rooms will also be built, taking the total to 17 in the $215 million project.

Piedmont is a 23-hospital system.