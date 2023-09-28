Pennsylvania system to open $44M orthopedic hospital

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network is set to open a new orthopedic hospital and is expected to begin treating patients this winter.

The 52,000-square-foot, two-story facility will be at the St. Luke’s West End Medical Center in Allentown, Pa., according to a Sept. 25 St. Luke's news release.

The first floor of the St. Luke's Orthopedic Hospital will house eight operating rooms and 24 rooms for pre- and postsurgical patient care, as well as support, auxiliary space and family waiting rooms. The second floor will contain patient overnight rooms, staff and supplies space and shelled-in rooms for future use.

St. Luke's orthopedic surgeons are expected to perform about 3,000 operations — all elective — at the hospital in 2024, according to the release. Eight nurses, technicians and other staff members are being added to the new hospital, where an estimated 25 percent to 30 percent of all network-provided orthopedic operations will be performed.

The cost of the hospital is $44 million.