Orlando Health buys land for office near new hospital

Orlando (Fla.) Health has purchased property to build a medical office within walking distance of its forthcoming hospital in Lake Mary, Fla.

Construction has begun on a two-story, 28,000-square-foot office building, according to a Dec. 5 health system news release.

Planning is underway for services that will be provided at the new facility and will be announced at a later date, the release said. The nearby Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital is set to open in early 2025. The land is also near the existing Orlando Health Medical Pavilion Lake Mary.