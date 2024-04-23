OhioHealth hospital embarks on $400M expansion

In 2028, OhioHealth plans to open a new, seven-story trauma and critical care center at Grant Medical Center in Columbus as part of a $400 million expansion project.

The health system unveiled plans for the expansion in 2023, which includes an emergency department and ambulatory facility in addition to the 270,000-square foot trauma center. Construction is being conducted in two phases.

Construction for phase one — which includes medical offices and a parking garage — started in the fall of 2023 and is slated to be complete in the spring of 2025, according to an April 22 report from NBC affiliate WCMH.

Phase two includes the trauma and critical care center. An existing parking garage and medical office will be demolished to make way for the center, according to a conceptual review the health system submitted to the city's Downtown Commission. Construction is set to begin in the summer of 2025, with the expansion slated to open in 2028.