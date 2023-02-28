OhioHealth spending $400M to expand Columbus hospital

OhioHealth plans to invest $400 million to expand Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Central Ohio's only downtown adult hospital, according to the health system.

The investment will build a trauma center, emergency department and critical care pavilion; develop an ambulatory facility to bolster primary care services; and improve the overall campus experience for patients, visitors and staff.

The project, which is projected to create hundreds of jobs over the next decade, will increase the number of trauma bays from three to five and increase main campus total beds from about 406 to more than 450.

"We are thrilled to serve our region by investing $400 million into expansion initiatives to deliver world-class care and transform healthcare in downtown Columbus," Michael Lawson, president of the hospital, said in a Feb. 27 news release. "This commitment will establish the medical campus our city needs as it continues to grow. We are choosing to commit, partner and invest in downtown Columbus for the long term."

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2023 and be completed in mid-2028.