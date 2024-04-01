NYU Langone plans $22M transplant center upgrades

New York City-based NYU Langone Hospital filed a certificate of need application with the New York State Department of Health March 28 to consolidate its transplant services with nearly $22 million in renovation upgrades.

The Transplant Institute proposed in the application would be located on the third floor of the Schwartz Health Care Center on NYU Langone Hospital's Manhattan campus. It would consolidate liver, lung and heart transplant services in the same location.

NYU Langone patients can currently access transplant services at NYU Langone Rivergate Transplant Clinic, NYU Langone Rivergate Transplant Extension Clinic, and NYU Langone Hospital's main campus. All of these sites are in New York City.

Around 12,772 square feet would be renovated for the new program and would include 18 exam rooms; one pulmonary function tests room; three phlebotomy stations; patient waiting and reception; one vital signs assessment alcove; one admin and nurse station with four positions; nine provider offices and two shared provider offices; and a research lab and lab storage.

NYU Langone has also submitted a health equity impact assessment in support of its application.

The application remains under review, a spokesperson for the state health department said in a statement shared with Becker's.

NYU Langone did not have a comment to share with Becker's at this time.