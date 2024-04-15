Northwest Texas breaks ground on $14M freestanding ED

Amarillo, Texas-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System broke ground on a new $14.4 million emergency department location April 12 in Amarillo.

Northwest Emergency at Eastern will be 11,570 square feet and sit on 5 acres. It will comprise nine treatment areas, a laboratory, outpatient testing, and imaging equipment, according to an April 12 news release shared with Becker's.

Northwest Texas currently has two other freestanding ED locations in Amarillo: Northwest Emergency at Town Square and Northwest Emergency on Georgia. Northwest Emergency at Tascosa, also in Amarillo, is expected to open at the end of 2024.

The new freestanding ED will take around 12 to 14 months to complete and is expected to open in 2025.

Becker's has reached out for the project cost and will update this story as more information becomes available.