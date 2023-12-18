Northwell hospital's $560M surgical pavilion preps for opening

Manhasset, N.Y.-based North Shore University Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has kicked off "dress rehearsals" in preparation for opening its $560 million Petrocelli surgical pavilion on Feb. 10, according to a Dec. 12 report in Newsday.

The 288,000-square-foot pavilion will feature 18 operating rooms and equipment such as heart stimulators, recording systems and 3D mapping technology, which are designed to give staff time to assess donated organs and the recipients before transplant.

Instead of keeping organs on ice ahead of operations, staff can use pumps to sustain them. Surgeons will also be able to use the guidance of advanced imaging systems in three "hybrid" operating rooms to perform surgeries.

"Patients need to heal in an environment that is bright and cheery, and certainly this building was designed with a tremendous amount of glass," Jon Sendach, executive director of North Shore University Hospital, told the newspaper. "What we have learned in the last few decades is the overall experience of patients is just as important as the caliber of the clinical care."

North Shore's 85-bed critical care units will migrate to the new pavilion, and the number of critical rooms will expand to 132. With nearly a decade of planning, the pavilion took more than three and a half years to build, the report said.