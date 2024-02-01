Northwell completes $560M surgical pavilion

Manhasset, N.Y.-based North Shore University Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has completed its $560 million Petrocelli Surgical Pavilion.

The 288,000-square-foot tower, which kicked off "dress rehearsals" last December in preparation for opening, broke ground in April 2020 and features 18 operating rooms, including three hybrid rooms with advanced imaging, and 132 intensive care rooms, according to a Feb. 1 Northwell Health press release.

The pavilion will also be home to NSUH's Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital, which delivered more cardiac care in New York state than any other health system in 2022, the release said.

NSUH's Northwell Health Transplant Institute, which features Long Island's only heart, liver and lung transplant programs, will also look to the new pavilion to enhance its offerings.

NSUH's department of neurosurgery will also perform its 2,000 yearly cases at the pavilion, which features operative technology along with a 22-bed neurosurgical ICU for postoperative care.

After a period of "intensive staff training" in the pavilion, patients will be moved to new critical care units, with surgeries kicking off later in February.











