New York health system to build $186M patient tower

Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center Health Network is to build a $186 million patient tower on its flagship campus, according to an Oct. 9 release.

The 162,000-square-foot expansion will add 128 beds in a five-story building, according to the release from Turner Construction Co. The Westchester Medical Center is currently a 415-bed academic teaching hospital, according to the WMC Health website.

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin by the end of 2023, with its opening planned for January 2026.