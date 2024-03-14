MU Health unveiling $232M children's hospital

Columbia, Mo.-based MU Health is holding an open house for its new $232 million Children's Hospital on May 23.

The hospital, which is located on MU Health's clinical campus in Columbia, broke ground in October 2021.

The facility features a pediatric intensive care unit, a birthing center, a neonatal intensive care unit, a family area, a teen room and an outdoor playground.

The birthing center will comprise low-intervention birthing suites, cesarean section suites, and access to more than 80 specialties, including the NICU team and maternal fetal medicine.

Multiple services will be transitioning to the new hospital over the next few weeks and months, a spokesperson for MU Health told Becker's.