Mercy Hospital Springfield (Mo.) is to break ground Oct. 6 on a new emergency department close to its existing rehab facility, according to an Oct. 1 Springfield News-Leader report.

The new ER at the 914-bed hospital is scheduled to open in late 2024 or early 2025, the report said.

Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy operates 44 hospitals and is the sixth-largest Catholic healthcare system in the country, its website says.