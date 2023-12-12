Memorial Sloan Kettering gets largest gift ever

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center received a $400 million donation from Citadel CEO Kenneth Griffin and David Geffen, an entrepreneur and record executive.

The donation is the largest in the cancer center's history. Memorial Sloan Kettering will use the donation to expand its clinical services and educational programs and create more prevention programs, according to a Dec. 12 Memorial Sloan news release.

"The long-standing commitment that Mr. Griffin and Mr. Geffen have shown to innovative philanthropic initiatives will greatly contribute to the advancement of cancer care at MSK," Scott Stuart, chair of MSK's board of trustees, said in the news release. "This extraordinary gift will support MSK's physicians and scientists as they make life-changing discoveries that will lead to new cancer therapies and improved treatments, not only for our own patients but for people across the globe. As we build upon MSK's foundation for the future, we are profoundly grateful for the partnership of Mr. Griffin and Mr. Geffen."