Memorial Hermann grows urgent care footprint

Memorial Hermann Health System has tripled its GoHealth footprint in the last year and is now Greater Houston's largest urgent and on-demand care network, according to a Nov. 15 news release.

Memorial Hermann-GoHealth opened its 29th location on Nov. 15 and three Prime Urgent Care facilities transitioned to the network.

"Patients will find many of the same friendly faces and the customer-first experience they've come to know and trust," Maneesh Mehra, founder of Prime Urgent Care, said, "Now, they'll also benefit from the innovative and connected care experience Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care offers."

The newest Memorial Hermann-GoHealth centers, located in busy retail hubs, are in Pearland, Sugar Land and Missouri City, Texas. The new facilities are open 365 days a year, including holidays, and provide a range of services to patients ages 6 months and older.

Health systems understand that urgent care is not going away, leading many to acquire more facilities or establish joint ventures to reduce market competition and serve as a funnel for their specialty care services.

GoHealth currently operates about 250 urgent care centers across the U.S., according to its website.