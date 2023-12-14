Mayo Clinic opens $120M research facility

Following more than two-and-a-half years of construction, Mayo Clinic has opened a new 11-floor, 176,000 square foot research building in Rochester, Minn.

The project cost more than $120 million, according to a Dec. 13 news release.

The Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen building is made up of laboratories, collaborative work spaces and even subway tunnels connecting the facility to other Mayo Clinic research buildings nearby.

As part of the facility's opening, Mayo Clinic will hire scientists to focus on improving outcomes in neurosciences and cancer.