Mayo Clinic breaks ground on $155M Minnesota hospital expansion

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System broke ground May 5 on its $155 million hospital expansion project in Mankato, Minn., a spokesperson for the system confirmed to Becker's.

The 121-bed expansion will add three floors above the emergency department, cancer center and specialty clinic foyer, the system said in a February news release.

The project includes a new and expanded intensive care unit and progressive care unit, a new medical-surgical unit and a new family birth center. The birth center will include labor and delivery, postpartum, triage, a cesarean surgical suite and a nursery.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2024, according to Mayo.

Mayo Clinic also is planning a $432 million expansion to its hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., and broke ground on a $198 million hospital in La Crosse, Wis., in April.