Mayo Clinic breaks ground on $198M Wisconsin hospital

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System broke ground on its 70-bed hospital in La Crosse, Wis., April 12. The project is estimated to cost $198 million, a spokesperson told Becker's.

The six-floor facility will replace the current hospital, according to a Mayo Clinic news release.

The new hospital will include a surgical and procedural floor, endoscopy suites, cardiac catheterization labs, interventional radiology and medical-surgical units. It will also have a flexible intensive care unit, a progressive care unit, a new family birth center and space for growth.

The hospital project is part of a $785 million investment, which also includes an expansion of hospitals in Mankato, Minn., and Jacksonville, Fla.

The La Crosse hospital is expected to open late 2024, according to the news release.