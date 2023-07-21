Massachusetts hospital breaks ground on emergency department

Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Hospital broke ground on its new emergency department building, the Daily Hampshire Gazette reported July 20.

The new department will be 40 percent bigger than the hospital's existing ER and is expected to be completed in 2025, according to the report.

Raymond Conway, the hospital’s medical director of urgent care, said the emergency department has grown from treating about 19,000 patients in 1974 to a projected 40,000 patients this year.

The project will cost $26 million, NBC affiliate WWLP reported July 20.