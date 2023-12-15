Maryland health system gets state OK for $300M labor, delivery unit

Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health has received approval from the Maryland Healthcare Commission to kickstart a $300 million project that will expand labor and delivery services at Lanham-based Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center.

Broken down into two components, the project features a new obstetrics program and a capital project for an acute care patient tower and renovation to the existing hospital infrastructure and surgical services, according to a memorandum and staff report shared with Becker's.

Adjacent to the current hospital, the nearly 183,000-square-foot tower will provide more room for services like pharmacy, imaging, radiology, sterile processing, patient flow, and more. Two of the tower's floors will be dedicated to a labor and delivery unit, with 21-obstetric inpatient beds, eight postpartum and three antepartum. A birthing center for midwife use and additional space for support will also be included.

"We at MHCC are very excited about this project and believe that it will have a significant impact on reducing maternal and infant health disparities in Prince George's County," Ben Steffen, executive director of the Maryland Healthcare Commission, said in a statement shared with Becker's.

The project is expected to break ground in early 2024, with delivery services being rendered sometime in 2028, according to a Dec. 14 press release from Luminis Health shared with Becker's.