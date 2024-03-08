Marshfield Clinic opening Wisconsin urgent care services amid HSHS closures

Chippewa Falls, Wis.-based Marshfield Clinic Lake Hallie Center, part of Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System, is opening urgent care services in the coming months to help with the anticipated increase of patients needing emergency and urgent services.

The added services come amid the planned closure of two Hospital Sisters Health System hospitals and regional clinics it operates with Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea Health.

"Expanded urgent care access in the region will help decrease patient volumes in local emergency departments, as well as provide hours that might be more convenient for working families in the area," Brad Groseth, president of Marshfield Health System's West market, said in a March 7 news release.

Recruitment efforts to staff the new urgent care services have begun. The Marshfield Clinic Health System is also expanding same-day care access across its Western Wisconsin clinics, the release said.